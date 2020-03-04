DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: From sap to syrup – how maple syrup is made

Its the prime time of the year to produce maple syrup before leaves start to bud on trees.

Sugar makers across the county are busy tapping trees for sap and producing gallons of maple syrup. How does sap in the trees get transformed to this sweet breakfast condiment?

If you’re looking to get your maple syrup fix, there are events coming up soon that will do that for you.

To learn more about the 44th annual Maple Festival at Asbury Woods, click here.

To learn more about the 2020 Taste & Tour event, click here.