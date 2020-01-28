DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Grieving as a community

A basketball legend and his teenage daughter died on Sunday. The day before a young man planning to enter the seminary lost his life in a Wendy’s. We’re all grieving in some fashion.

“Everybody’s grieving differently, which I think is really important to note that people’s reactions are different. So trying to support can be really difficult,” said Kristie Nosich, program manager at Highmark Caring Place.

It may feel like you are the only one going through it, but no one is alone in grief. Connecting with others can really help the process.

“I think what’s really important is a couple of things: being able to talk about your grief, realizing how you’re being impacted…I think the other thing that’s really important to be sure of is you’re seeking support from people around you and from people you trust and care,” said Nosich.

Several people in the area are grieving over Kobe Bryant’s passing. Some are questioning why they are mourning his death when he is a celebrity, an NBA play and lives in California.

“There’s a way in which they enter our lives everyday. And there’s a way in which we don’t know the person personally, there is a sense of personal loss. And I think that when we experience loss like that it can sometime touch in us a past loss that we’ve experienced ourselves, and so there’s that vulnerability,” said Dr. Gerry Tobin, associate professor of psychology at Mercyhurst University.

In Erie, losing so many in our community creates distress.

“You know when you look at a traumatic death like this, a homicide, what really hard is so many people are reacting differently. People are sad, they’re angry,” said Nosich.

Nosich said that people begin to fear, especially when an event like a homicide happens at a place like a fast food restaurant where so many of us go for food. Is it safe? Could I be next? Are the employees okay?

Reassuring people that their safety is the utmost concern is a top priority for communities when grieving, Nosich remarked.

People come together in the most extraordinary and unusual circumstances. Dr. Tobin believes that pain can actually bring people together.

“Pain is a motivator. And grief is painful. And I think the positive side of grief is that is draws us together,” said Dr. Tobin.

He notes that grieving together can bring out a sense of joy and life through stories. “When we get together at a wake or a visitation, what do we do? We tell stories,” said Dr. Tobin.

For more information on grief services, visit highmarkcaringplace.com.