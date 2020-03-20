1  of  5
Breaking News
Exclusive Poll: Americans more concerned with finances than health amid coronavirus pandemic City of Erie parks, playgrounds and athletic courts closed to help prevent spread of COVID-19 US-Mexico, US-Canada borders closing at midnight to non-essential travel Tax filing deadline extended, taxpayers urged to get refunds now Breaking: Erie’s Public Schools closing schools indefinitely

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Grocery stores continue to place limits on items

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When shopping during this COVID scare, people are buying duplicates of items to be prepared for a lifestyle of quarantining. To save enough for everyone and remain well stocked, stores are placing limits on how many of one item a customer can buy.

We stopped at Erie County Farms, LLC to see if they’re like other stores and placing limits on items. We also spoke to a customer as to whether they think these restrictions are reasonable or not.

We also asked what management is enforcing to keep shoppers and employees healthy.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar