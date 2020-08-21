DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Heading back to the office? Get ready to experience a new normal

Although places are opening, the pandemic isn’t over. Places opening means employees are heading back to the office. To keep everyone safe, things may be different than you last remember.

Offices like the Erie Regional Chamber of Growth and Partnership are following the mask requirement, practicing social distancing, and sanitizing often to stay safe as some employees return. Even over at our JET 24/FOX 66 studios, plexiglass and sneeze guards are installed where necessary.

Schaal Glass is one company that makes plexiglass dividers and sneeze guards. They’ve seen an increase in demand since the start of the pandemic, and even a shortage at one point. They’ve been busy for months and are still in full swing, supplying many places with these dividers amid the pandemic.