DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Healthy eating during the pandemic

Being inside all of the time may be causing you to eat more than you realize. Furthermore, you may not be making the smartest choices of what you’re putting into your body. Feelings of stress, depression, and boredom can be linked with overeating and weight gain. Alcohol is another common roadblock that can affect weight and mood while being inside.

These negative developed habits now can set you up for severe health problems in the future. If you feel that you’ve fallen too deep into the bad cycle of poor eating habits, you can still make a change. Starting simple, taking small steps, and realizing your habits is the start to change. Eating foods that are better for your health doesn’t have to be boring. There are creative ways to be healthy.