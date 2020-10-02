DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Homecoming celebrations virtual this year for local universities

Its homecoming season for local universities. Although COVID-19 eliminated in-person gatherings, they’re not letting it stop the celebrations.

Edinboro University and Gannon University are celebrating their school spirit and traditions virtually all weekend. Edinboro is making their virtual celebration special this year with their keystone event – the Homecoming Tribute Video. This video will showcase all their homecoming celebrations over the years. It will be live streamed at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3rd. Click here to view the stream.

Gannon University is also hosting some of their biggest traditions such as gathering at the Plymouth and family mass with their Golden Knight community through live streams.

The universities are seeing a bigger turnout of alumni engagement nationally and globally this year by holding these virtual celebrations.

For a list of Edinboro’s homecoming events, click here.

For a list of Gannon’s homecoming events, click here.