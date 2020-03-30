DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: How schools help students and parents

Students are still home from school until further notice. Just because the schools are closed, doesn’t mean the learning stops.

Schools are still keeping students 100% engaged in academics this year. Sometimes students may struggle with a certain area of study and look to their parent or guardian for help. With academics changing so fast, some concepts may be unfamiliar to adults as well. We spoke with the administration of some local schools to see how they’re helping with that.

Schools in the area are doing what they can to make this as easy as possible on the student and parent. Resources are provided so that everyone can successfully get through the rest of the school year.