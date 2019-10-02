DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: How to donate to Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive

Watch as JET 24/FOX 66’s Samiar Nefzi explains how to donate to Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive.

Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive will run October 7, 2019 through November 2, 2019 for all locations except JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will collect coats from October 3, 2019 through November 2, 2019. October 3rd is One Warm Coat Day.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will accept donations in our lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Drop off new and gently worn coats at any of these locations during their normal business hours:

Auto Express Alfa Romeo Fiat 9030 Peach Street Erie Auto Express Mazda 4021 Peach Street Erie Auto Express Kia 10320 Wattsburg Rd Erie Off-Road Express 9070 Peach Street Erie Off-Road Express 10320 Wattsburg Rd Erie JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com 8455 Peach Street Erie

Learn more here: onewarmcoat.org/holdacoatdrive Register here: onewarmcoat.org/register