DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: How to donate to Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Watch as JET 24/FOX 66’s Samiar Nefzi explains how to donate to Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive.

Erie’s One Warm Coat Drive will run October 7, 2019 through November 2, 2019 for all locations except JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will collect coats from October 3, 2019 through November 2, 2019. October 3rd is One Warm Coat Day.

JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com will accept donations in our lobby Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. 

Drop off new and gently worn coats at any of these locations during their normal business hours:

Auto Express Alfa Romeo Fiat9030 Peach StreetErie
Auto Express Mazda4021 Peach StreetErie
Auto Express Kia10320 Wattsburg RdErie
Off-Road Express9070 Peach StreetErie
Off-Road Express10320 Wattsburg RdErie
JET 24/FOX 66/Yourerie.com8455 Peach StreetErie

Learn more here: onewarmcoat.org/holdacoatdrive Register here: onewarmcoat.org/register

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar