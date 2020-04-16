DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: I got my Stimulus Check – now what?

Many people are seeing a payment of $1,200 or more from the I.R.S. in their bank accounts this week. If that’s you, it means you received your Economic Impact Payment, commonly known as the Stimulus Check.

While many people received their payment, others are still waiting. Whether you have the money or not, do you know how you’re going to use it?

We spoke to a Pennsylvania Resident who has her plan mapped out on how she’ll use it once she receives the money. We also spoke to a school of business director about other smart alternatives when it comes to saving or spending you check.