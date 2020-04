As we mentioned scammers are using the COVID outbreak as an opportunity to develop multiple forms of fraud each day. That’s why law enforcement is working hard to keep you safe.

United States Attorney Scott Brady and Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro came up with an initiative to stop this unlawful activity. Through the initiative a hotline was also created to report scamming activity.

Connect to the hotline by dialing 1-888-C19-WDPA.