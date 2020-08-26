DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: International Dog Day

Happy International Dog Day! For the ANNA Shelter, everyday is dog day.

With dogs always up for adoption and new ones always coming in looking for forever homes, the ANNA Shelter is never shorter of barking good fun.

Dogs often form a bond so tight with their humans, that they become part of the family.

In order to adopt a new family member, the ANNA Shelter does have a few rules like being allowed to own a pet by your landlord or owning a home, having everyone on board, a stable income and time.

So celebrate your favorite pooch today and everyday.