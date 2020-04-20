DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Is this the right time to adopt or foster a new animal?

Being at home all the time can definitely bring feelings of loneliness and boredom. This may cause you to think about bringing in a new animal companion as a solution. With everything that’s going on right now, is this the right time to do it?

Both the Erie Humane Society and ANNA Shelter say they’re seeing a significant amount of donations at this time. Having an animal in your life can really help cure these feelings at this time. Fostering and adoption fortunately hasn’t slowed down.

Keep in mind that both decisions require time and commitment to your pet. When you adopt, its important to think long term about you lifestyle even when things return to normal.

Both shelters are still accepting donations online and in person (with social distancing restrictions).