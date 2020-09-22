DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Is trick-or-treating this year okay?

With many municipalities making the decision already to allow trick-or-treating, we wanted to hear from people in the community. Do you think it’s okay for trick-or-treating to happen amid the COVID-19 pandemic?

If your municipality has allowed it and you plan on celebrating, there are ways to do so safely. Continuing the practice of wearing a mask is strongly encouraged. If you aren’t feeling well do not participate in trick-or-treating, and do not hand out candy. Spacing out the candy on a table or platform for trick-or-treaters is another way to try to control the spread of germs.

The Erie County Department of Health and the state will provide guidance on safe trick-or-treating practices before Halloween.