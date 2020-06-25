DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: June update – Erie County’s response to the 2020 Census

Have you completed your 2020 Census?

Over more than half or Erie County has responded to the 2020 Census so far, but we still have work to do.

Remember it takes 10 minutes or less to respond. Your response helps to shape our future and gain funding for our community’s needs for the next 10 years.

You can respond online at my2020census.gov, or by calling 1-844-330-2020. Answers are kept completely confidential for the next 72 years. If you’re curious about the questions you’ll be responding to, they can be found on the website. You can also go to easycensushelp.org for a sample questionnaire.

If you have responded, you may receive a call from someone claiming they’re from the Census Bureau if data is missing or a response is confusing. A caller from the Census Bureau will identify themselves, and only ask you questions related to the questionnaire.

Complete your 2020 Census by October 31st.