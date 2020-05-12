DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: KaleidAScope, Inc. hosting virtual social nights

1  of  3
KaleidAScope, Inc is a local group that welcomes and support adults with autism. The three letters in their name are capitalized for a reason. The capital letters stand for their mission: Knowledge, advocacy, and support. Each Thursday night, the organization holds social nights at various places around town.

COVID-19 put a limitation on social nights. That’s when staff took these to zoom to keep in touch. Both participants and the staff came up with creative ideas for the virtual social nights. The feedback so far from everyone is positive. Check out their Facebook group here for more information.

