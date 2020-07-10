DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Local bands to hold fundraiser for downtown businesses

On May 31st, the City of Erie and business owners woke up to see a terrible scene. Destruction from the riot the night before caused many storefronts needing to be replaced.

People in the community immediately came together to help, including one local band. Theory of Evolution started off their efforts with live stream fundraisers. During their Facebook live performances, people were able to donate to help give back to those affected businesses. They continued this for a few weeks with the help of other local musicians joining in on their performances. To date they raised over $2,000 from your help, and they’re not stopping yet.

This Sunday, July 12th from 2-7, they’re partnering with other local businesses and bands to hold a community fundraiser called Band-Aid 4 Erie. This will be in the Quality Inn Courtyard at 8040 Perry Highway. Admission is $3 per person, and $5 for couples. In addition to music, they’ll have raffles and activities available for you to contribute to the fundraiser. 100% of the proceeds from the event will go to the businesses affected.