DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Local professor’s experience identifying victims from 9/11 attacks

September 11, 2001 is a day of horrible tragedy for America. The worst terrorist attacks took place at the World Trade Center in New York, and the Pentagon in Arlington.

Alongside many victims were many heroes responding to the attacks. One of those heroes include Dr. Lenore Barbian of Edinboro University. She responded a few days after the attacks to the Flight UA 93 crash in Somerset County, as part of the disaster mortuary response team to identify the victims. She shared her personal experience from the day of the attacks, and from her deployment with the team.