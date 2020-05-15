DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Lyf app helps thousands through tough times

The COVID-19 crisis is giving many people all over the world mixed emotions. Some of those feelings may include stress, anxiety, depression, or even anger.

You can get help managing those feelings through an app called Lyf. This community based app helps you see that you’re not alone during this time.

Lyf also just launched a special feature for front line workers to take advantage of. The app is offering a free hour long session to chat with a licensed professional to get help with feelings that you may be experiencing.

People not working in front line services can also take advantage of the premium feature for a fee of $10 per hour.

To learn more about the Lyf app and how to download it, click here.