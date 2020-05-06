DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Male nurses make up 9%

It’s the beginning of National Nurses Week and it’s Nurses Day. Male nurses only make up about 9% of nurses in the U.S.

“I do see more male nurses coming in… I see a lot of students coming in for their rotations. There are more males than there used to be, however, still I feel as though it’s female-dominated. There are lot more females than there are males,” said Tyler Orlando, professional staff nurse at Hamot Medical ICU.

Nurses have the drive to care for people regardless of a pandemic. Orlando has a few different reasons why he initially entered the field.

“Thought to myself with nursing, you’re really having that constant contact with the patient, and that could really help to make a difference in their stay and their outcome, so that’s why I wanted to do,” said Orlando.

He has a few encouraging words for young men interested in nursing.

“There are so many options and things that you can get into whether it be working in a hospital in intensive care or on the floor doing anything really. And then you have options of going into things like working in the O. R. or the doctor’s office or surgery centers. So there’s so many different ways you can go with nursing, so many things you can do,” he said.

Today is a nice day of recognition, but Tyler Orlando is doing what he loves– caring for people.

“The attention is nice in a sense, but I was doing this yesterday, I’ll keep doing this after today. I still have to get up, go to work and do the same thing. Nothing’s really changed for me in the sense that it’s Nurses Day, but again, bringing nurses to the spotlight I think is a good thing,” said Orlando.