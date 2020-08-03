Digital Exclusive: Masks and the hearing impaired

Almost everywhere you go, you’re required to wear a mask. Mask mandates are effective in many different states. Although its a measure to stop the spread of COVID-19, its caused an inconvenience to many, including the hearing impaired.
People who have a hard time hearing often rely on reading lips. However, the mask creates a barrier covering the nose and mouth. In addition, it can muffle speech which just makes it harder for someone with a hearing disability to understand you.
That’s why professionals are doing what they can to help. Hear about the clear panel see through face masks made by Rose Morris, president and founder of Abram’s Nation.
Also hear from Tina Schiefelbein, owner of Affordable Care Hearing Aid, Inc about how you can help someone who is hearing impaired understand you while wearing a face covering.