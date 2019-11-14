DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE- McDowell High School hosts college signing day for student athletes

McDowell High School held its college signing day this morning for seven of its student athletes. JET 24 Action Sports’ Jay Puskar spoke with all seven of them today.

Matthew Shepard and Luke Jackson are headed to Mercyhurst University for Baseball, while Trojan teammate Garrett Clark is attending California, PA.

Three softball players made their commitments after high school:

Faith Renick is going to Tiffin University, Rachel Helsley is heading to Clarion University and Kacie Irwin is going to be making her way to Mercyhurst University.

Finally, Tara Lasher is headed to La Roche University for lacrosse