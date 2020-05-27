DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Meadville area pool has measures in place to safely reopen

If you’ve been wanting to escape summer like temperatures by enjoying a day at the pool, you can do so starting Friday, May 29th. The Meadville Area Recreation complex is set reopen its facility, including its pool. Sitting poolside for the first time in a while may be exciting, but you’ll notice some differences when you arrive.

Safety and sanitation efforts are enforced to keep staff and swimmers safe. Staff will regularly disinfect and sanitize locker rooms, the water slide, and frequently used equipment. You’ll also notice marks for social distancing when outside of the pool, and you’ll have to come prepared with your own lawn chairs.

For more safety guidelines, click here to visit the MARC’s website.