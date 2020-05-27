1  of  2
Breaking News
Governor Wolf to allow outdoor dining in yellow phase counties; issues guidance on professional sports 10 new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 93 active cases

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Meadville area pool has measures in place to safely reopen

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’ve been wanting to escape summer like temperatures by enjoying a day at the pool, you can do so starting Friday, May 29th. The Meadville Area Recreation complex is set reopen its facility, including its pool. Sitting poolside for the first time in a while may be exciting, but you’ll notice some differences when you arrive.

Safety and sanitation efforts are enforced to keep staff and swimmers safe. Staff will regularly disinfect and sanitize locker rooms, the water slide, and frequently used equipment. You’ll also notice marks for social distancing when outside of the pool, and you’ll have to come prepared with your own lawn chairs.

For more safety guidelines, click here to visit the MARC’s website.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar