DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor on reopening campus

Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor stopped on campus Wednesday afternoon to welcome the Erie County Health Department. We spoke with him regarding the opening of the campus in the fall.

The decision was made to hold classes on campus in the fall. While he is excited about students, faculty, and staff returning he keeps safety in mind. Victor explains what measures are in place for gatherings, classes, dining halls, and residence halls to keep the Mercyhurst community as safe as possible.

Also hear what is being done for graduating seniors util a proper commencement ceremony can take place.