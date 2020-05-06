1  of  3
Breaking News
Two new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; total now 95 Erie County releases guidance from the governor on Yellow Phase reopening Department of Health: 51,845 positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in PA; 3,106 deaths

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor on reopening campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Mercyhurst University President Michael Victor stopped on campus Wednesday afternoon to welcome the Erie County Health Department. We spoke with him regarding the opening of the campus in the fall.

The decision was made to hold classes on campus in the fall. While he is excited about students, faculty, and staff returning he keeps safety in mind. Victor explains what measures are in place for gatherings, classes, dining halls, and residence halls to keep the Mercyhurst community as safe as possible.

Also hear what is being done for graduating seniors util a proper commencement ceremony can take place.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar