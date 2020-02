We’ve been experiencing a mild winter with higher temperatures. This weather is causing PennDOT to spend more money on materials used to treat roadways this year.

PennDOT uses a mix of salt and skid when treating the roadways. Salt is used to create a barrier and melts ice. Skid is used to create traction. One of the materials is used more than the other in the mix to treat roadways when temperatures are 25 degrees or higher. One of those materials also costs more than the other.