DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Miss Pennsylvania changes

Miss America offers a lot of opportunities for young women whether it’s scholarship, professional development, or volunteer experiences. The 100th anniversary celebrations for this year have been postponed to 2021. That means Miss Pennsylvania and Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen have accepted the job for another year.

“I think it’s going to be a really interesting year. I don;t think it’s going to look anything like our first year…. I know this is a difficult season for everybody, but I’m appreciative of the fact that Miss America has taken the health and safety and wellness of everybody involved into consideration when deciding to move back the competition to 2021,” said Tiffany Seitz, Miss Pennsylvania 2019.

Miss Pennsylvania’s Outstanding Teen, Riley Evans, echoed what Seitz said, “I think it was a really smart decision Miss America chose to just stay safe with everyone and really take it all into consideration.”

These women are seeing this as an opportunity to serve Pennsylvania more.

“It’s going to be really special for me and Tiffany because we got to experience the first half of our year and then the second half got a little different as you can see. So I think it’ll be really cool that now since we had the first half of the year, that next year we’ll get to experience the things that we didn’t necessarily get to have this year,” said Evans.

For Miss America fans, they will always be the answer to that one trivia question, too.

“It’ll be a really unique experience being Miss Pennsylvania for another in the midst of a pandemic,” said Seitz, “Riley and I are the ones you see most often because we represent our state, but to pay some homage to the local titleholders doing just as much as we’re doing to serve their communities in this time as well. I think they just deserve some recognition and a round of applause.”

The Miss America Organization is taking the health and well being of all the staff, volunteers and more into consideration before moving forward with this big anniversary event.

Everyone involved will surely be looking forward to the day they can all be together again.