TWINSBURG, Ohio (WJW) – The heart-pounding moment when an officer crawled into a destroyed car to rescue a little girl following a crash on an Ohio interstate Saturday was captured on video.

Police said the driver was attempting to pass a slower vehicle east of state Route 91 in Twinsburg when the crash happened at about 7:10 p.m. As she moved into the left lane, another vehicle went in front of her and quickly applied the brakes. According to Twinsburg police, the woman hit her brakes and overcorrected, resulting in the rollover crash.