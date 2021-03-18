Digital Exclusive Mountains Forecast

Much like they did with cable in the 1980s and satellite television in the 1990s, the NFL on Thursday made another significant transition in the way its games are viewed.

The league's new rights agreements, worth $113 billion over the 11 seasons of the new deals that begin in 2023, include a streaming service receiving an exclusive full season package for the first time. Amazon Prime Video will be the home of “Thursday Night Football” beginning in 2023 and will have 15 games rather than the current 11.