You may have heard about the pest that made a stop in the northwestern part of the United States. Asian Giant Hornets are commonly known as Murder Hornets . These hornets are native to Asia, and somehow traveled to North America.

Now that the hornets are in our country, should we be worried? We spoke to two experts to find out whether or not this should be a concern for the rest of North America. Also learn where the ‘Murder Hornet’ nickname comes from.