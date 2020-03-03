DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Nancy Lombardo, Remarkable Women finalist

She’s a force to be reckoned with. He life has been dedicated to serving her community and country.

Nancy Lombardo wanted to do things other girls didn’t. At 17, she joined the military as police officer.

“When I was kid, I used to watch MASH. And you know that scene when you see the females running? You know in the beginning? And I thought, ‘Oh.’ I just always wanted to be that female that did something different that other females didn’t. And when I got on in the military, I was the last WAC Unit- Women’s Army Corps- to go through Fort McClellan, Alabama before they incorporated men and women,” said Nancy.

After actively serving in the military for three year and in the reserves for six, Nancy made the move to become a civilian police officer in 1988.

“Well I originally started off as a patrol officer for 15 years… And then I became a detective in our special operation section, kind of like special victims if you want a comparison. And I worked narcotic investigations, sex offenders, child pornography and then child pornography segued into human trafficking,” she said.

Nancy’s job was tough. She knew she had to be equally as tough, especially in her circumstance.

“The section was all men and I was the only female. And the position came to for the sex offender position, we had over a hundred, at the time 125 sex offenders in Lawtin, Oklahoma. So I was responsible for monitoring them solely by myself. Yeah. It was a lot of work and a lot of contact with them and a lot of interviews with them and a lot of in-depth knowledge of how they thought, how they reacted, how they acted, how they re-offended,” Nancy said.

She then moved to actively putting people in prison. She was assigned to the Internet Crimes Against Children, a nationwide incentive to catch predators.

Nancy was one of the first human trafficking officers, and her work helped to define the term.

“I got on the human trafficking thing right before they even understood what it was. You know now the word’s put out there all over the place, but a lot of people don’t really understand what human trafficking is. And we had to develop what it was back in the day because we had one of the first units, the human trafficking units that was formed,” Nancy said.

Her work wasn’t easy and oftentimes overwhelming.

“I worked one of the largest child pornography cases in Oklahoma, at the time four years ago. I’m sure they’ve gotten bigger than that. But when you’re looking at thousands and thousands of images of children and child pornography, you’re just so overwhelmed because you see all these pictures and you know there’re all these victims, and you’re like ‘Where are these victims at?’ You know? And it just takes over everything about yourself as an individual. So it’s hard for me to know that there were so many victims out there that I couldn’t save,” Nancy remembered.

She says her experiences made her want to fight for justice.

“I am a survivor myself of a rape when I was in the military. And I really felt that that fueled me to be such a fighter for children and for women,” said Nancy.

She’s still a fighter for her fellow police men and women.

“I recently went to training for Talk Saves Lives. It’s part of the American Foundation of Suicide Prevention. As you know police suicides are on a huge uprise,” she said.

As for being remarkable, she thinks it’s quite simple…

“I think all women are remarkable. And actually, what I think makes you remarkable, is not to be in the spotlight and to do things and not let people see it,” said Nancy.