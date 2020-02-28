DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: NEDAwareness Week, binge eating disorder

Binge eating disorder has been in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders since 2013. A lot of people have either never heard of it or don’t think it should be considered an eating disorder.

As National Eating Disorders Awareness Week comes to an end, one mother told her story of caring for a child with it.

“My first reaction was what kind of eating disorder because I didn’t know if it was bulimia or anorexia. And then when the doctor diagnosed binge eating disorder, that was something I had to do research on because I had never heard of it ,” said Julie Lewis, whose child was diagnosed with binge eating disorder in 2016.

Lewis said she never knew this disorder existed and wanted to support her child in any possible way.

“I would say, first of all, find out what it is, research, get as much information together as you can, and then go out and find the support systems. First step is with your family physician, and then find out is there a nutritionist or somebody that can work with your child to talk about the eating things? Finding a good counselor or therapist also to hopefully get to the root of the problem. And then just keeping an eye on things. I think that’s the hardest thing because you’re watching your child suffer, and you’re not sure all the things you can do to help,” said Lewis.

Being a parent and seeing her child suffer was very difficult.

“A lot of tears shed because as I said there were so many different layers for this thing, one of which just happened to be the binge eating disorder,” said Lewis

She’s seen how strong the stigma is around this disorder.

“Oh boy. If they haven’t lived, if they haven’t seen it, it’s a really difficult thing. Because I do know there is a lot of stigma around this, and I know especially with binge eating disorder because it doesn’t sound like it would be that bad. And, again as we were just talking about, it’s portion control. But sometimes, you’re filling a void,” said Lewis.

Binge eating disorder is one of the newer classified eating disorders, and it often goes undiagnosed because of the stigma.

“Binge eating disorder is an eating disorder that for some folks is a loss of control of eating. So it gets wrapped around the portions of food and the time frame. So it’s eating large amounts in a short amount of time,” said Dr. Mathew Sipple, director of Bay City Psychiatry and Center For Focused Care.

Dr. Sipple says it’s more than just your average holiday feast. People with binge eating disorder often eat alone and eat when they are not even hungry.

“Binge eating affects about between 6 to 7 million people in the United States, and globally, about 2% of the population,” said Dr. Sipple.

People with binge eating disorder can suffer from medical complications like infertility, cardiac issues, diabetes and more, according to Dr. Sipple.

Doctors may use a combination of therapy and medication to help their patient with binge eating disorder.

“We have one FDA-approved medication for binge eating disorder and that is Vyvanse,” said Dr. Sipple.

For more resources and information, visit NEDA.