DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Next steps in the career search for college graduates during the shutdown

April is the usual time that college students are reaching out to recruiters to make that jump into their career after graduation. Living in a COVID world presents problems with that.

Most students are probably wondering what’s next. Should they put their plans on hold, or continue to reach out?

We asked a graduate student what her fears are as she’s looking to begin her career. She shares her experience and concerns so far about how this shutdown is affecting her search.

We also spoke to university career center staff to see if graduating students should continue to move forward with their career search during the shutdown, and the necessary steps that they should take. Career center staff also remind us that their operations are still continuing virtually for students even though campuses are closed.