DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Online education affects international college students

As a result of COVID-19, many institutions are making the decision to hold online classes for the safety of their students. However, this causes a problem for international students. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced Monday that international students studying at U.S. institutions may no longer have that choice anymore.

ICE says students may not take a full online course load, and won’t issue visa’s to those that are enrolled for colleges inn the U.S. that switched to all online learning for the fall semester.

Feelings of fear, frustration, and shock came from those in higher education institutions as a result of the announcement. Many institutions will now need to adjust again with a plan on how to provide learning in a safe manner to all students.

For now, international students should communicate with their college and university officials, and seek information on the institutions websites with instructions regarding the situation.

