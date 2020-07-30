DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Online Schools see a major increase in enrollment

Many parents are still trying to figure out what they will do regarding their child’s education and safety as the school year approaches, while some already have it figured out.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, cyber schools are seeing a major increase in both inquires and enrollment this year. PA Cyber is one cyber school that is seeing thousands of inquires a week, and started seeing them earlier than normal this year. Currently, they have over 11,000 enrollments which is an increase from what they normally see.

Some of the biggest reasons that PA Cyber is seeing this increase is because of safety concerns and quality of education amid the pandemic. However, online schooling can be beneficial for many other reasons, as far as flexibility, convenience, and more.

A concern that families have with online learning for the first time is the transition. Along with parent support and student responsibility , CEO of PA Cyber Brian Hayden believes environment plays a big role in a smoother transition. A space in your home will need to become a comfortable and accommodating learning environment.

As different as this school year is for everyone, Hayden is trying to keep some sense of normalcy in remote learning for both new and returning families.