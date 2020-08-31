DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Online shopping scams on the rise amid the pandemic

As more people are looking to the internet to complete their shopping, scammers are busy as they’re attempting to catch their next victim. Scammers developed a number of ways to get the attention of consumers on the internet through fake websites, advertisements on social media, and more.

Scammers are smart, so its always important to do your research on a company before submitting any information. Look up the name of the company, confirm that the address is really the location of the company, and give the listed phone number a call to confirm that it is legitimate.

You can also visit the Better Business Bureau‘s website to look at reviews on a company, and use the scam tracker to report a fake business, or find out about scams in your area.