DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Opportunities to complete your 2020 Census

The Census deadline of September 30th is fast approaching. Its important that everyone in Erie County takes 10 minutes to complete the survey, ad help shape Eri’s future.

If you need assistance with your survey there will be a few opportunities around the city to get help:

September 18th – 6 P.M. to 8 P.M. – Dobbins Landing

September 22nd – 12 P.M to 5 P.M. – Moe’s One Stop Shop (407 E 24th St, Erie, PA 16503)

September 23rd – 2 P.M. to 5:30 P.M. – Booker T Washington Center (1720 Holland St, Erie, PA 16503)

The City of Erie is also holding a contest for completing your census. From now until September 30th, you can enter your information at censuserie.com for a chance to win $100 gift cards to businesses, and for a chance to win a grand prize of $1,000.