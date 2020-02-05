DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Organizations in the area committed to serving food insecure families

Food insecurity is a growing problem in America, including right here in the city of Erie.

Hundreds of families don’t have access to food every day, and wonder when their next meal will be. Food deserts in Erie County have also grown significantly over the past few years.

We take a look at two organizations that are continuously serving people in our community to help diminish the issue of food insecurity. Emmaus Soup Kitchen serves hot meals to families on week nights, and the Second Harvest Food Bank holds weekly produce drives.

To help fuel the mission of helping food insecurity, monetaruy and food donations as well as volunteers are needed. You can call the Second Harvest Food Bank at (814) 459-3663, and Emmaus Soup Kitchen at (814) 459-8754.