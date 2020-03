Some dog and cat owners may be out of work, but there is help available if you’re struggling to feed your furry friends.

The A.N.N.A Shelter and Erie Animal Network are two places in Erie that host pet food banks to give you pet food if you and your animal are in need.

A lot of people benefit from the pet food banks, so donations are always welcome.

Call ahead to the A.N.N.A Shelter at 814-451-0230 or Erie Animal Network at 814-790-5531 if you need to use these services or for more information.