DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Preparing for a virtual job interview

As we all know, almost everything is done virtually today. This includes job interviews. Even with the shutdown of many businesses, employers are still looking for candidates to fill important roles. Since employers aren’t able to meet these candidates in person, they’re doing video chat interviews to try to get close to the same meeting experience as they would face-to-face.

You will definitely notice differences when doing an interview at home rather than at an employers office. So, how should you prepare for this?