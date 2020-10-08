DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Preventing ‘superspreading’ at events

If normalcy for you is being around a group of people big or small, use caution so you aren’t exposed to a ‘superspreading’ situation.

Superspreading is a term that doesn’t have an official definition yet, but Emily Shears of UPMC Hamot describes it as a certain individual who has the ability to spread the virus effectively because of having a higher amount of the virus in their body. ‘Superspreading’ can happen unknowingly, and usually starts by not following safety precautions of masking or social distancing.

The Erie Downtown Partnership still wants to bring joy to the people of Erie by holding all your favorite seasonal events, but they’re taking safety seriously so that these don’t become ‘superspreader’ events. They’re working with the city and Health Department on ways of how to safely hold these events. Events Manager Dave Taumlonis also wants everyone to remember that masking is required at all Downtown Partnership events.