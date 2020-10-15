DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Proper disposal of leaves

Fall is here, and as leaves pile up on your lawn you may eventually want to get rid of them. Depending on your municipality, there are different guidelines set to dispose of them properly.

Erie residents can put their leaves out on the same day their garbage is picked up. Leaves must be in an open hard container such as a garbage can, ASTM D6400 compost bags, or paper leaf bags.

Millcreek residents have four collection weeks:

October 19th – October 23rd

November 2nd – November 6th

November 16th – November 20th

December 7th – December 11th

Millcreek residents can put their leaves out on the same day their garbage is picked up. Leaves must be in clear/transparent bags and can be picked up at the Millcreek Township Building for purchase of $5.00 for 25 bags or any retailer.

Millcreek and Fairview residents can also take their leaves to the Millfair Compost and Recycling Center free of charge. Taking leaves to the compost center is an environmentally friendly option so leaves can be reused.

For more information on leaf collection: