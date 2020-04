Today begins the holy month of Ramadan for Muslims all over the world. Nearly two billion people will fast from dawn until dusk for the next month.

This is the time to celebrate when the Qur’an was sent down. People will be praying, fasting and worshipping.

Due to COVID-19, Muslims won’t be able to gather at mosques at night for prayer. Instead, they will pray at home.

For everyone who is celebrating, Ramadan Mubarak and Ramadan Kareem.