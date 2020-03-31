DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Reporting during a pandemic

Being a reporter is not only a fun job, but it’s an essential job to the community. Reporters update the community on government activities, new health findings and exciting events coming to the area.

When tragedy strikes or a big event like the 9/11 attacks, reporters like others keep doing their duties to keep the public informed and safe. During the COVID-19 pandemic, that’s what reporters have been doing, but many of them have been doing that from home. Many are still on the front lines.

There are perks of working from home- wearing sweatpants- and there are more hoops to jump through like coordinating interviews through the newsroom.

Regardless of where the reporter is, the news will get to you, the audience. The top priority is to keep you informed every step of the way until this pandemic subsides and everyone can return to their normal lives.