The safety of everyone on election day is important; this includes the safety of our poll workers. The Erie County Board of Elections is providing the training and tools needed to give poll workers a safe experience while serving Erie County on November 3rd.

Poll workers will be provided with P.P.E. such as masks, face shields, and gloves, as well as sanitizer for the day. We spoke to a seven year poll worker who shared her thoughts on the safety measures in place at polling sites.