DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Scammers are sending notifications posing as FedEx

Scammers are busy year round, and always thinking of ways to take their scams to a new level. The newest tactic for scammers is posing as the popular shipping company, FedEx.

Nationwide, scammers are sending out text notifications claiming they’re from FedEx the provide a fake tracking number and a link. The message instructs the recipient to click on the link to set delivery preferences. Upon clicking the link, you’re directed to a whole new website, ans from there scamming begins. This type of scamming is known as SMiShing, because its performed through text.

We spoke with a cyber security professor at Mercyhurst University. He tells us what to look for in these kinds of scams, and how to avoid them.

Also, FedEx says to report scams, email abuse@fedex.com.