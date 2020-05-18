DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Scammers posting fake jobs on social media

Now more than ever, people are looking for jobs. The COVID-19 outbreak left many previously employed at a standstill. Job postings are everywhere online, even on popular social media sites. Unfortunately, this gives scammers another opportunity to get more victims.

A Butler County resident clicked on one of these fake postings on social media during his job search. What started out as a normal interview took a weird turn. The fake representative began to ask for personal information that he was never asked for during any interview.

The Better Business Bureau warns us of clues and common patterns you’ll see with these scammers. Never be ashamed or embarrassed to report a scam. You can report and see scams in the Western Pennsylvania area here.