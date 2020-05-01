1  of  3
DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Separation anxiety in pets

Business are slowly opening, which means more of us will head back to work. Heading back to work means leaving our pets home alone. When our companions are alone, they may experience feelings of loneliness, sadness, stress, and anxiousness. Those feelings and more are associated with separation anxiety.

Separation anxiety can cause pets to act out in ways that we aren’t used to. You can start now to get your pet accustomed to this different lifestyle. Local animal shelters will also help you if you’re having problems transitioning your pet.

