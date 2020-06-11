DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Small businesses struggle through yellow phase

Erie county is still waiting on going green. This means many small businesses are still suffering as their doors remain closed.

As excited as owners are about welcoming the community back into their businesses, the biggest fear for them is opening day. New guidelines cause even more worry on top of the financial stress that they’re dealing with already. Marcia Farrell of Habetrot’s Wheel is one small business owner who is preparing for the moment of when she’s able to open her doors again. While normal business operations are put on hold, she’s been in touch with her customers and assisting with their needs in a very different way than she’s used to. The past few months have been challenging for her.

Maggie Horne, Director of Gannon University’s Small Business Development Center has some tips for these small businesses to ease some of the troubles they’re facing while waiting for Erie County to go green.