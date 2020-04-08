DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Social distancing efforts with ‘The E’

When using “The E’ bus service, your experience may be different than you’re normally used to. Its all part of an effort to practice social distancing.

We went to visit the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and spoke to some of the members of administration to see how they’re enforcing this on ‘The E’. We also asked what other safety measures are in place before the drivers are on the roads.

The changes are in place to keep not only riders safe, but the drivers as well so they can continue to provide this essential service.