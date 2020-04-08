1  of  4
Breaking News
Channellock temporarily shuts down operations after employee tests positive for COVID-19 Breaking: Three new positive cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Erie County; 32 total cases Volunteers needed to help make cloth face masks for Erie County residents Bernie Sanders drops out of 2020 Presidential race
Live Now
LIVE- White House Coronavirus Task Force Briefing

DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Social distancing efforts with ‘The E’

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

When using “The E’ bus service, your experience may be different than you’re normally used to. Its all part of an effort to practice social distancing.

We went to visit the Erie Metropolitan Transit Authority and spoke to some of the members of administration to see how they’re enforcing this on ‘The E’. We also asked what other safety measures are in place before the drivers are on the roads.

The changes are in place to keep not only riders safe, but the drivers as well so they can continue to provide this essential service.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Events Calendar