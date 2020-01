Having trouble with your antenna or cable service? No problem!

Fox Sports GO is streaming the game live, and there are multiple devices that have the app available. You can also type it into a browser and stream live from a computer.

All you have to do is create an account, and on Sunday when the game is on, cast it to your television.

Digital Media Manager Mike Miller shows us how you can access the game so you don’t miss any of the action on Sunday.