DIGITAL EXCLUSIVE: Students and teachers take part in Harry T. Burleigh week

Harry T. Burleigh week is a new inaugural week in Erie honoring Burleigh and his legacy. The week is funded by Erie Arts and Culture and launched by the Burleigh Legacy Initiative. This week marks the 153rd anniversary of his birth.

Secondary music students and teachers of the Erie School District got an interactive history lesson on Wednesday about Burleigh’s life and music. A professor of Tennessee State University joined in on the lesson and gave a performance in Burleigh’s honor.

However, the alliance doesn’t want to just stop here. There are activities happening the rest of this week that the community can take part in.

Odessa Meredith reports.